There is a lot of baloney flying around in Boeing’s highly sensational trade case against Bombardier.

Baloney from Boeing, which claims its very survival is threatened if its Canadian rival’s “subsidy-enabled” C Series is a success. Baloney from Bombardier, which claims the C Series does not even compete with any of Boeing’s planes. And if not baloney, at least egg on the face for the federal government, which has now suspended talks on a deal to buy Super Hornet fighter jets from the U.S. aerospace giant – a likely pressure tactic to get Boeing to lay off a beleaguered Bombardier.

Report Typo/Error