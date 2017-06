Most of the talk so far in Canada about renegotiating NAFTA has been about lumber, dairy, cars and other traditional goods.

That’s unfortunate. The economy has undergone a radical transformation in the nearly 25 years since the North American free-trade agreement was signed. It’s gone digital.

So much of the economic action these days is in the knowledge economy, rather than in products that move across the border in tractor-trailers.

Report Typo/Error