It’s time to bring entrepreneurs out of the garage

Joseph Orozco is the executive director of The Entrepreneurship Hatchery and an adjunct professor in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering.

The legends of successful startups have become the stuff of Hollywood storylines: Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak hacking together the first Apple computers in Mr. Jobs's garage; Mark Zuckerberg building Facebook in his dorm room; and Jeff Bezos launching Amazon out of his – you guessed it – garage.

But not all entrepreneurs are brilliant misfits toiling away over stale pizza and cold coffee in makeshift spaces. Many are researchers whose insight is to translate a scientific discovery into a product or service that meets a market need. And while academic laboratories may be ideal for hatching new ideas, they are often ill-equipped to nurture the resulting business through to maturity.

As a key driver of the innovation economy, entrepreneurship is increasingly important for Canada's prosperity. Small businesses with fewer than 99 paid workers employed more than 8.2 million Canadians in 2015 – that's more than 70 per cent of the total private labour force. And the latest figures from Industry Canada reflect that small employer-owned businesses contributed 30 per cent on average to the GDP of the province where they started up.

I have seen this spirit myself in the student teams at the Entrepreneurship Hatchery, one of two campus-linked accelerators in the University of Toronto's faculty of applied science and engineering. The U of T is among the leaders in North America for research-based startups, and companies launched out of our program have collectively secured very early stage seed funding in excess of $10-million in the past five years alone.

Rather than finishing school and starting a job hunt, our graduates are increasingly working at jobs they created themselves. And they're in a position to hire their peers.

It's obvious that if we want to help launch the next generation of Canadian entrepreneurs, we need to teach our students the basics of business, finance, marketing and strategic planning.

But it is equally important to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit by providing physical space where they can build prototypes, opportunities to demonstrate them to potential partners and funders, and chances to network with more experienced entrepreneurs to hone their business plans and funding pitches.

The quality of physical space matters to productivity. A 2015 Harvard University study looked at indoor environment quality and found that green-certified buildings significantly boost cognitive function, improve sleep quality and reduce reports of negative health effects. Separate research out of Cornell University showed that temperature, noise and light quality all have an effect on the performance of those who work indoors.

Aspiring entrepreneurs see the value of investing in themselves – we need to invest in them, too.

At U of T, the Centre for Engineering Innovation and Entrepreneurship was deliberately designed for student makers, inventors and entrepreneurs.

When it opens this spring, it will be a new home for the Hatchery, with flexible space for our students to design prototypes and fabricate them immediately. Equipped with state-of-the-art 3-D printers, laser cutters and a suite of tools and equipment, the goal is to lower barriers to moving from concept to product.

We know the nature of work is changing. More than ever before, I hear from students that they want to take their careers into their own hands. I believe we have an obligation to give the next generation a quality place to start up: a bright, warm, clean space to spark fresh ideas and design their own futures.

Mr. Jobs, Mr. Wozniak and Mr. Bezos did it from their garages – tomorrow's titans shouldn't have to.