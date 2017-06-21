The former chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc. – who famously berated an Uber driver on video earlier this year for complaining about pay – walks away from his job with a well-deserved reputation for being a jerk, but also with a board seat and a few billion dollars in stock.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.