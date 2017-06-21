Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Travis Kalanick stepped down June 21, 2017, as chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and built into a transportation colossus. (JULIE GLASSBERG/NYT)
Travis Kalanick stepped down June 21, 2017, as chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and built into a transportation colossus. (JULIE GLASSBERG/NYT)

The CEO is out, but Uber's rough ride is far from over Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Nobody should feel sorry for Travis Kalanick.

The former chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc. – who famously berated an Uber driver on video earlier this year for complaining about pay – walks away from his job with a well-deserved reputation for being a jerk, but also with a board seat and a few billion dollars in stock.

Uber CEO and co-founder Kalanick quits (Reuters)
Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular