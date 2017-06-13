If you were writing a comic novel about the contradictions of 21st-century capitalism, you would be hard pressed to come up with a character as riveting as Marissa Mayer. Fortunately, reality did it for us.

Ms. Mayer walked away on Tuesday from her job as chief executive of Yahoo Inc. with a $23-million (U.S.) severance package. On top of that, her stock options, restricted stock units and current holdings of Yahoo stock amount to a little more than $236-million, according to CNN.

