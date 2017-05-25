OPEC is keeping a lid on oil supply. The cartel has agreed to maintain the output restriction imposed in January for another nine months, hoping it will soon balance the market and end the oil-supply glut.

You might wonder, from a crude Canadian perspective, if the clock is going back to the “good old days” of OPEC oil-price manipulation, but don’t be led astray. The oil multinationals should do well next year, with good margins and cash flow. But even if OPEC’s supply management strategy carries on for nine months (and there is talk of a further three months) and even if Russia remains aligned, crude oil will continue to be a buyer’s market.

