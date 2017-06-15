Ottawa’s approval of Quebecor’s sale of wireless spectrum to one of the Big Three national carriers signals a sea change in the federal government’s approach to cultivating competition in the cell-phone business. A decade after the supposedly non-interventionist Conservative government began meddling in the market to favour new wireless entrants, the Liberals appear to have decided that tilting the playing field with subsidized spectrum sales has reached the limits of its usefulness.Report Typo/Error
Follow @konradyakabuskion Twitter: