Political intrigue is dragging into the late rounds in the provinces over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

By now it’s mostly shadow boxing, and it obscures what the fate of the project will be.

In British Columbia, the new government appears to be ever-so-gradually softening its stand against the $7.4-billion proposal. In Alberta, a well-known conservative politician, who has yet to be elected to a seat, is threatening retaliation against B.C. if it gets scrubbed.

Report Typo/Error