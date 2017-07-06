Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail Update)
Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail Update)

Privatization won’t save provincially owned utilities Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Konrad Yakabuski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Most Canadians rely on provincially owned utilities to keep the lights on – and they’re getting burned. Mired in politics and empire-building, our big electricity providers have racked up a rap sheet of bad investments longer than their longest transmission lines.

Taxpayers and ratepayers – usually one and the same – are left to pay off ballooning hydro debts with nothing to show for it but politically driven white elephants. Bad planning and stubborn mismanagement in the face of cratering market prices for electricity have left no good options available to limit the financial fallout.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Konrad Yakabuski on Twitter: @konradyakabuski

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: How rising interest rates affect mortgages (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular