How hard can it be to build a ferry?

That’s a question the Quebec government must surely be asking itself as it waits patiently for the Chantier Davie Canada Inc. shipyard to deliver two car ferries that were supposed to be finished two years ago.

Not only is the work not done, but the ships are seriously over budget. Davie, based in Lévis, Que., says the ships will cost nearly twice as much as projected – roughly $113-million per ship, instead of the original price tag of $62.5-million.

