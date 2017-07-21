Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Hydro One Pleasant Transfer Station in Brampton, Ontario. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)
The Hydro One Pleasant Transfer Station in Brampton, Ontario. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)

Willis: Selling public utilities is controversial but necessary Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Not long ago, a provincial premier championed the sale of a government-owned utility, in part to raise the money needed to build a better electrical grid and kickstart economic growth.

The premier was Newfoundland’s Joey Smallwood, the year was 1949 and the utility is now known as Fortis Inc. From humble roots bringing power to remote fishing ports, St. John’s-based Fortis grew into a North American leader in natural gas and electrical distribution, with $48-billion in assets.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

'We live in a blessed time for home ownership,' CEO Royal LePage (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Hydro One Ltd
    $22.65
    -0.02
    (-0.09%)
  • Updated July 21 4:36 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular