Not long ago, a provincial premier championed the sale of a government-owned utility, in part to raise the money needed to build a better electrical grid and kickstart economic growth.

The premier was Newfoundland’s Joey Smallwood, the year was 1949 and the utility is now known as Fortis Inc. From humble roots bringing power to remote fishing ports, St. John’s-based Fortis grew into a North American leader in natural gas and electrical distribution, with $48-billion in assets.

