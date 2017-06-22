One of the ironies of Stingray chief executive officer Eric Boyko’s attack on Quebec’s juicy tax credits for the video-game and information-technology sectors is that he goes to work everyday in a Montreal neighbourhood that would not exist without them.
Twenty years ago, the Cité du Multimédia located on the fringes of Old Montreal was barely a gleam in then-provincial finance minister Bernard Landry’s eye. But his government’s 1996 creation of a generous tax-credit program to lure technology companies to Quebec has since transformed a onetime ghost town of abandoned 19th-century buildings into a thriving modern neighbourhood bursting with hipster millennials.Report Typo/Error
