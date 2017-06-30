The Republicans’ mantra on repealing Obamacare is that government has no business meddling in the health care of Americans.

No regulation. No mandates. No subsidies. But it’s based on a big fat lie. Washington has had its hands – and money – all over U.S. health care since at least the mid-1960s.

Long before Barack Obama came along, government was deeply invested in U.S. health care. Tax-funded expenditures accounted for nearly two-thirds of U.S. health spending, according a 2016 report in the American Journal of Public Health. The figure includes direct spending – through Medicare, Medicaid and veterans benefits – as well as various state and federal tax breaks. Indeed, per capita government health-care spending is higher in the United States than in many countries with universal health-care regimes, such as Canada.

