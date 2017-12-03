There’s still a path forward for NAFTA renegotiations

Wendy Cutler is vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York and a former acting deputy U.S. trade representative.

The renegotiations of the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA) are approaching a fish or cut-bait moment. The talks to update the 23-year-old trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the United States, launched in August, have become remarkably difficult.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's frustration was in plain view after the latest round of negotiations, when he questioned the willingness of Canada and Mexico to "seriously engage on provisions that will lead to a rebalanced agreement."

Story continues below advertisement

It didn't have to be this way. At the outset of trade talks, while negotiators are still relatively eager and optimistic, there is usually ample room to put forth proposals, narrow differences and make progress.

The NAFTA negotiations also had a head start. Canada, Mexico and the United States all participated in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks and shared much common ground on issues such as competition policy, digital trade, labour and small and medium-size enterprises.

It's true that over time any trade negotiation gets tougher as the euphoria wears off and reality sets in. Negotiators tire of each other, and face mounting criticism at home. Their ability to continue to make progress is stymied. Even issues that should be non-controversial become contentious.

The NAFTA negotiations have reached this difficult phase more quickly than usual, thanks to a series of controversial proposals submitted by the United States in such areas as automotive rules of origin, government procurement, dispute settlement and a five-year termination clause.

These proposals are serious departures from those of previous trade agreements. They are not based on shared objectives of the three parties, but rather on the Trump administration's "America First" approach and the belief that NAFTA needs to be "rebalanced" in the United States' favour.

The United States, for example, seeks to guarantee that at least half of the NAFTA automotive production take place in the country, with no regard for existing production networks. Canada and Mexico seek more opportunities to bid on U.S. government contracts, while the Americans want to reduce current access to this market. U.S. proposals would affect the dispute-settlement system, and that the entire agreement would automatically end in five years, unless all three countries affirmatively decide otherwise.

I've negotiated deals where the United States has put forward objectionable proposals that led the other side to walk out of the room, telling us to come back when we were serious. Canada and Mexico have wisely decided to remain at the table for now, doing their best to engage where they can in trying to find a mutually agreeable landing zone. Perhaps they don't want to give the administration an excuse to withdraw from the agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canada, for example, has sought to understand the thinking and mechanics behind the U.S. automotive proposal, while sharing why it believes that the U.S. proposal would work against American interests. Mexico put forward a counterproposal welcoming a five-year review but with no mention of automatic termination.

Very soon, however, the negotiating teams will find that they have less and less to talk about until the fate of the most controversial issues becomes clearer.

Canada and Mexico need to determine on which of the issues to offer meaningful counterproposals and on which issues to insist on more movement from the United States before they engage. They also are likely counting on the U.S. business community and Congress to help temper U.S. positions.

The United States, in turn, needs to decide whether it's prepared to engage in a give-and-take on the difficult outstanding issues, or whether it's only willing to entertain minor tweaks. If the latter, it's hard to see how this negotiation ends in a good place.

I do not believe the United States put forward these proposals with the objective of sabotaging the talks, as some have suggested. I do believe that the United States seriously believes in the merits of its approach. But instead of insisting on a "my way or the highway" approach, the United States can benefit from exploring landing zones on these proposals with Canada and Mexico on which all three partners could agree.

Failing to do so would not be in the United States' best interest. It's hard to see how other trading partners such as Japan, who are closely watching these talks, would raise their hands to negotiate bilateral deals that the administration is favouring. As a result, the United States would be on the sidelines as other countries continue to negotiate improved market access among themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

No matter how severe the U.S. NAFTA proposals may be, with creativity, pragmatism and flexibility, mutually agreeable outcomes can be found. Mexico's recent counterproposal for a five-year review without termination, for example, is a good step in this direction. The United States should continue to "fish" with its North American partners and "not cut bait." After all, as neighbours, we are all in the same boat.