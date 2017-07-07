Volvos were never big sellers, but they always had a loyal following. For decades, they were known as the safe-but-bland Swedish cars that would get you home in one piece. They were loved by middle-aged professors and dentists in tweed jackets who lived in Vermont and Stockholm. Young men cruising the strip wouldn’t be caught dead in the plodding, boxy machines.Report Typo/Error
