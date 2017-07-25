Anadarko Petroleum Corp. won applause for capitulating to a crude market that never gives off optimistic signals for long.

The Houston-based shale oil producer lopped $300-million (U.S.) from its 2017 capital-spending plan, which puts the budget at $4.2-billion to $4.4-billion. Its chief executive officer said the company won’t sacrifice a decent return for growth in production. Anadarko shares rose 3.6 per cent in New York.

