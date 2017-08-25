When it comes to customer satisfaction, Canada’s top-ranked mid-sized bank is Tangerine Bank, according to a recent survey from consulting firm J.D. Power. The bottom-ranked Big Five bank in the same study was Bank of Nova Scotia.
Does this strike anyone else as weird? After all, Scotiabank owns Tangerine; it launched the whimsical brand in 2013 as part of a strategy aimed at delivering low-cost, digital services to customers who increasingly prefer to do their banking online.Report Typo/Error
