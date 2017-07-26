Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

British Columbia’s Liberals are promising a $50-million jolt to charge up more electric vehicles across the province. (Patiwit/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Power charging the batteries? Switch to electric cars needs energy regulation, too Add to ...

Carl Mortished

LONDON — Special to The Globe and Mail

Carl Mortished is a Canadian financial journalist based in London.

The British government has just announced it will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2040, a promise that follows the French government’s plan to impose electric-vehicle purity within the same period. Earlier this month, Volvo said that its entire car production line would be plug-in electric or hybrid by 2019 and Tesla has said it has received $1,000 (U.S.) deposits from more than 373,000 customers for its new Model 3.

