Carl Mortished is a Canadian financial journalist based in London.
The British government has just announced it will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2040, a promise that follows the French government's plan to impose electric-vehicle purity within the same period. Earlier this month, Volvo said that its entire car production line would be plug-in electric or hybrid by 2019 and Tesla has said it has received $1,000 (U.S.) deposits from more than 373,000 customers for its new Model 3.
