Luc Vallée is chief strategist of Laurentian Bank Securities and former chief economist of Canada Economic Development.

Earlier this month, Volvo announced that, starting in 2019, it will only sell electric or hybrid cars. The next day, France said that it will ban diesel and gasoline engines in 2040; Britain has since announced that it will follow suit. Combustion-engine cars thus seem to be driving toward extinction much sooner than anyone expected. Are they really?

