Just when Rio Tinto thought it was safe to boost aluminum production, Trump throws a monkey wrench

After a decade in the dumps, this was supposed to be the year the Canadian aluminum industry finally dared to dream again. China had been curtailing production, prices had been rising and Rio Tinto had even been talking about boosting capacity at its Canadian smelters by a third.

It was a sea change from the previous few years, which had been rife with speculation about Rio Tinto getting out of the aluminum business altogether. Its disastrous US$38-billion takeover of Canadian aluminum icon Alcan in 2007 had been labelled one of "worst decisions ever" in the mining industry, leading to US$25-billion in writedowns at the Anglo-Australian mining giant.

As recently as December, however, Rio Tinto Aluminium head Alfredo Barrios was buoyantly telling investors the company was considering investments to increase annual capacity at two Quebec smelters by 650,000 tonnes, boosting Rio Tinto's Canadian output to 2.5 million tonnes.

But that was before U.S. President Donald Trump started tweeting about the trade wars and threatening to slap tariffs on aluminum imports, including the 2.3 million tonnes of primary aluminum from Canada. Suddenly, the Canadian industry is back in a holding pattern.

It will take months if not years for the dust to settle as the Trump administration threatens to invoke national-security motives and slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. U.S. production of both metals has contracted massively, but the U.S. aluminum industry has been hit hardest. Aluminum prices fell by half after the 2008 crash and remained in the trough for a decade as China ramped up production. The expiry of long-term power-supply contracts, forcing U.S. smelters to pay more for electricity, further sapped the U.S. industry's competitiveness.

A 10-per-cent tariff on imports won't suddenly make the U.S. aluminum industry great again, but it might lead domestic producers, including Alcoa, to restart currently idled capacity or opt to invest in U.S. smelters in anticipation of further import restrictions by Mr. Trump in the future. Alcoa produced about 850,000 tonnes of primary aluminum at its Quebec smelters in 2017. But the company has about 500,000 tonnes of unused capacity at its U.S. smelters.

Indeed, the U.S. aluminum industry operated at only around 40 per cent capacity in 2017, producing 785,000 tonnes of primary aluminum, down from two million tonnes in 2013. Canada's 10 smelters, meanwhile, ran at full speed, churning out more than 3.2 million tonnes of aluminum last year. A lockout at the Bécancour, Que., smelter 75-per-cent-owned by Alcoa has reduced Canada's overall monthly output by about 10 per cent since January.

The Canadian primary aluminum industry employs more than 10,000 workers at nine smelters in Quebec and Rio Tinto's Kitimat, B.C., facility, which underwent a $6-billion upgrade that was initiated under ex-Alcan chief executive officer Richard Evans but took a decade to complete. Mr. Evans also oversaw the 2007 takeover that made plenty of Alcan's shareholders rich. But even he later conceded that Rio Tinto had made one of the "worst decisions ever, the largest metals and mining transaction in the history of the world at the high point in the commodity cycle."

It took Rio Tinto a full decade to recover. Higher demand helped support price increases in 2017. And China's move to crack down on illegal smelters – and even close several legal ones around Beijing, in a bid to reduce air pollution – has had analysts predicting even better times ahead.

Earnings in Rio Tinto's primary aluminum operations more than doubled to US$954-million in 2017 as the aluminum price on the London Metals Exchange averaged US$1,969 a tonne, a 23-per-cent increase from 2016. When market premiums are included, Rio Tinto said it realized an average aluminum price of US$2,231 last year. That is approaching the US$2,500 threshold at which Mr. Barrios said in December the company would consider undertaking new investments in Quebec.

Rio Tinto, he said then, was looking at adding another 250,000 tonnes of capacity at its Alma, Que., smelter and 400,000 tonnes at its leading-edge AP60 facility in Saguenay. Under Mr. Barrios, a former BP executive who took the helm of Rio Tinto's Montreal-based aluminum division in 2014, the company has sold or is about to sell smelters in Scotland, France and Iceland to focus on its core Canadian and Australian ones.

Aluminum production is energy intensive and Rio Tinto produces its own hydroelectricity at decades-old generating stations in Quebec and British Columbia. That has not only ensured that its Canadian smelters remain in the lowest-cost quartile globally. It provides environmental bragging rights over U.S., Chinese and Middle Eastern smelters that rely on coal- or natural gas-generated power.

"This is a turning point for the aluminum industry for which we are uniquely positioned with our hydro-powered Canadian smelters," Mr. Barrios told an investor conference in Sydney in December. "It's having access to a stranded supply of electricity. And those blocks are not easily available [elsewhere] and that's where we see our position in Canada as being very privileged."

It's still not clear how U.S. tariffs or quotas would affect Rio Tinto's Canadian operations. Mr. Barrios is still seeking to exempt them from any U.S. restrictions. But if new investments in Canada are not entirely off the table now, Mr. Trump may just have ensured their indefinite postponement.