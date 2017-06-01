Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris accord on June 1, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)
Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

The lobbying power of Pope Francis, six of the Group of Seven leaders and the CEOs of some of the world’s biggest companies failed to do the trick. They all begged Donald Trump to stick with the Paris climate agreement. On Thursday, the U.S. President broke from the global pack and bid it adieu. His refusal to support an agreement that had been signed by almost all countries, including the United States and Canada, sent an inconvenient message to world leaders: America really is turning inward and “America First,” right or wrong, will rule Mr. Trump’s agenda even if it means abandoning the one alliance – Paris – that had united the world.

