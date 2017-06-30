The largest ransomware attack in history came in May and shut down more than 300,000 computers around the world, including those used by FedEx, Britain’s National Health Service and the Russian Interior Ministry. The so-called WannaCry outbreak hit devices that used old versions of Microsoft Windows, especially the XP edition, highlighting the danger of using systems that lack the latest security updates. It was also a glaring and frightening example of the dangers of monopolies.Report Typo/Error
