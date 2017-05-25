Dear Corporate Governess

I recently added some 20-somethings to my team. They’re wonderfully enthusiastic—so much so that they think nothing of barging into my office to pitch their every thought. How can I get some peace and quiet without squashing their creative spirit?

—Frankie G., Ottawa

Dear Frankie

First off, consider yourself lucky that your young charges are bubbling with new ideas: According to a Gallup study, 71% of millennial workers “either aren’t engaged or are actively disengaged at work.” And no wonder, considering the bad rep they’ve been stuck with—that they’re a bunch of lazy, entitled brats with no respect for hierarchy.

But here’s the truth: Millennials—who now represent the largest generation in the workforce—just want to be heard. And really, didn’t we all when we were just starting out? Giving your younger workers an outlet for their fresh ideas will ensure they continue to feel engaged and included. Encourage all your employees, regardless of age, to use an app like Wridea to capture their thoughts immediately, and then schedule a regular time to discuss them. Try a weekly brainstorming event, where you invite relevant others across the generations. Your business will benefit from new perspectives, and you’ll benefit from fewer interruptions.

Dear Corporate Governess

As part of my new management role, I have to interview candidates for two senior positions. What are the best questions to get inside a person’s head? I need to make the right hires.

—Antoni C., Waterloo

Dear Antoni

Try not to make snap judgments based on “gut feeling” (a favourite of CEOs). Your gut won’t tell you anything except when it’s time for lunch. Multiple research studies show that an interviewer’s impressions are generally irrelevant in predicting a candidate’s success. Focus instead on their qualifications and experience for the job. That will steer you to the right hire over any clever questions you might ask.

But since you still have to conduct an interview, you can’t go wrong asking about a challenge they faced at their last job and what they could have done better. Also ask about their hobbies—people who are curious and passionate about life tend to bring that energy with them to work.

Then, suggest finishing the interview at a nearby restaurant, where you can observe how they treat the staff. If they’re patronizing or finger-snapping rude, that says a lot about how they’re likely to treat their own subordinates. Anyone who’s good to waiters makes my short list.

