Anthony Hare

Dear Corporate Governess



My CEO just made a decision that impacts my team, but I wasn’t consulted on it and it’s going to change the way we deliver a project. What are my options? —Martin P., Edmonton

Dear Martin

Saying no isn’t one of them. Your CEO is the one paid to make the big decisions and take the blame if it doesn’t work out. You and the team will have to adapt. While your CEO could use some sensitivity lessons—and may later regret not consulting with front-line managers—it’s time to consider your approach.

First, I’d sit down with your team and talk about how you can make this work, putting a positive spin on it. Order up coffee and crullers and really listen in the way that you wish the CEO would listen to you. What are their concerns about making this change? Will it mean retraining? Do you need a bigger budget?

Then meet with your manager or CEO directly to voice your questions and concerns. If you’ve got ideas on how to make this change work, now is the time to pitch them. Be bold and ask how you can be part of the consultation process next time. Do this without hitting anybody. I get your frustration but give it a chance. This decision might turn out to be a good one, even if you weren’t part of the inner circle making it.





Dear Corporate Governess

I work in finance and wear a hijab. As I’ve moved up the corporate ladder and attended more meetings with clients from other firms, I get the feeling it makes people uncomfortable. I’m not sure what I should do about it. —Maryam H., Toronto

Dear Maryam

Nothing. Wearing your hijab is your call. If it makes other people uncomfortable, that’s their problem—the only way they’ll start to feel comfortable is by working with people who choose to wear a hijab. That said, if you don’t like wearing it and you’re looking for an excuse to take it off, be honest with yourself and just do it. But I wouldn’t remove it to appease somebody else’s misinformed prejudice.

Your question reminded me of the nuns at my all-girls high school, who taught in full wimple and floor-dusting habit. When the church updated its dress code, my teacher, the suddenly modern Sister Mary Evangelista, twirled in front of our class chirping, “Look girls, I’ve got ankles!” In her case, she was relieved to ditch the traditional garb—it’s all a matter of personal choice.

If you do stick with the hijab, a little update could boost your confidence. Modest can be stylish, and I’ve seen some high-fashion head scarves out there. Make it a statement. Sister Mary Evangelista would approve.