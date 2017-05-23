Justin Trudeau is making the F-word fashionable. A self-proclaimed feminist, the Prime Minister never misses an opportunity to champion women’s issues, even though he sometimes misses the finer nuances. The announcement of his partnership with Ivanka Trump on the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders, for example, not only saw him sitting across from President Donald Trump, a man criticized for his own chauvinism, but presented an image of patriarchy’s benefits: Both Trudeau and Ivanka Trump have parlayed privilege—especially paternal name recognition—into career opportunities unattainable for most people, particularly women.Report Typo/Error
