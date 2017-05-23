Let me break this to you gently: Stocks are typically lousy investments. Most provide an excellent way to vacuum up society’s spare change, but should not be confused with anything that would actually make you much money.

Yes, I know this contradicts conventional investment wisdom. But hear me out.

A recent working paper, “Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?” by Hendrik Bessembinder, a business professor at Arizona State University, looks back on nearly nine decades of U.S. financial history. It concludes that about 58% of stocks fail to produce better returns over their lifetimes than a series of one-month Treasury bills. Most of the time, most stocks produce no excess return or actually lose money compared to ultra-safe, low-yielding Treasury bills.

