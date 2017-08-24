Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

ROB MAGAZINE

A guide to Canada’s MBA programs

Boost your leadership cred with our annual roundup of MBA schools

Alberta School of Business

University of Alberta | Edmonton
Tuition $28,000 | Students accepted 77
Male/female ratio 65/35 | Average experience 5 years
Duration 20 months
Go here if…you’re looking for a program that combines a collegial and close-knit environment with cutting-edge business practices.

Asper School of Business

University of Manitoba | Winnipeg
Tuition $35,000 | Students accepted 49
Male/female ratio 74/26 | Average experience 6 years
Duration 12-72 months
Go here if…you’re looking for one-on-one mentorship. Through the Executive Mentor Program, students are paired with senior executives to gain insights into different industries.

Beedie School of Business

Simon Fraser University | Vancouver
Tuition $37,700 | Students accepted 52
Male/female ratio 41/59 | Average experience 5.5 years
Duration 20 months
Go here if…you’re looking for smaller class sizes to ensure a more personalized experience.

DeGroote School of Business

McMaster University | Burlington, Ont.
Tuition $20,650+ | Students accepted 209
Male/female ratio 59/41 | Average experience 2.7 years
Duration 8+ months
Go here if…you want a traditional, accelerated or co-op option. Co-op students get three terms of paid work experience at some of Canada’s most recognizable companies.

Desautels Faculty of Management

McGill University | Montreal
Tuition $79,500 | Students accepted 75
Male/female ratio 70/30 | Average experience 5 years
Duration 22 months
Go here if…you’re looking for an MBA that takes a holistic approach to management, with a mix of coursework, practical experience and the expertise of top professors.

Haskayne School of Business

University of Calgary | Calgary
Tuition $32,462 | Students accepted 60
Male/female ratio 60/40 | Average experience 4.5 years
Duration 20 months
Go here if…you’re planning to specialize—Haskayne offers six specializations, including real estate, finance and sustainable development.

HEC Montréal

Montreal
Tuition $7,900 (Quebec), $16,700 (rest of Canada) | Students accepted 109 Male/female ratio 63/37 | Average experience 7.1 years
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you’re bilingual. The French-language university offers a bilingual setting for MBA candidates who want experiential and collaborative learning.

Ivey Business School

Western University | London, Ont.
Tuition $88,250 | Students accepted 166
Male/female ratio 72/28 | Average experience 4.5 years
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you’re into case-method learning. Students develop problem-solving skills and the ability to recognize and seize business opportunities by diving into real issues, making and defending real decisions, and taking action.

John Molson School of Business

Concordia University | Montreal
Tuition $5,900 (Quebec), $13,300 (rest of Canada) | Students accepted 69
Male/female ratio 69/31 | Average experience 5 years
Duration 16-42 months
Go here if…you’re looking for a part-time option, plus co-op placements, case competitions, community service internships and the chance to work at the Concordia Small Business Consulting Bureau.

Kenneth Levene Graduate School of Business

University of Regina | Regina
Tuition $35,591 | Students accepted 158
Male/female ratio 50/50 | Average experience 6 years
Duration 24 months
Go here if…you want variety. Levene offers several specializations including public safety management, engineering management and international business.

Edwards School of Business

University of Saskatchewan | Saskatoon
Tuition $29,274 | Students accepted 64
Male/female ratio 52/48 | Average experience 6 years
Duration 12+ months
Go here if…you’re not focused on labels—Edwards tries to break down barriers between traditional subjects with an integrated curriculum.

Goodman School of Business

Brock University | St. Catharines, Ont.
Tuition $25,549 | Students accepted 53
Male/female ratio 48/52 | Average experience 2 years
Duration 8-20 months
Go here if…you want to get your CPA. The CPA-accredited stream lets non-accounting university graduates pursue an MBA and the accounting designation at the same time.

Lakehead University

Thunder Bay, Ont.
Tuition $20,018 | Students accepted 62
Male/female ratio 50/50 | Average experience n/a
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you want to give back to the community. MBA candidates work on community-based projects where they can apply classroom learning to real-life situations.

Laurentian University

Sudbury, Ont., and online
Tuition $1,306 (per three credits) | Students accepted 219
Male/female ratio 42/58 | Average experience 12 years
Duration 11 months
Go here if…you’re looking for flexibility. Students can complete their MBA online, on campus or through a combination of the two.

Lazaridis School of Business & Economics

Wilfrid Laurier University | Toronto and Waterloo, Ont.
Tuition $30,039 | Students accepted 55
Male/female ratio 72/28 | Average experience 4.5 years
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you want to study in Toronto or Waterloo—the Lazaridis MBA is offered in both cities.

Memorial University

St. John’s
Tuition $7,400 | Students accepted 55
Male/female ratio 62/38 | Average experience 5 years
Duration 24 months
Go here if…you’ve got a competitive streak. Memorial is the most successful school in the 36-year history of the John Molson MBA International Case Competition.

Odette School of Business

University of Windsor | Windsor, Ont.
Tuition $19,500-$39,000 | Students accepted 47
Male/female ratio 55/45 | Average experience 2 years
Duration 12-32 months
Go here if…you want hands-on experience via the Advanced Program for Experiential Consulting, where candidates work on real business challenges alongside partners like Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Crayola and Fiat Chrysler.

Peter B. Gustavson School of Business

University of Victoria | Victoria
Tuition $32,669+| Students accepted 40
Male/female ratio 59/41 | Average experience 5.6 years
Duration 17 months
Go here if…you want small classes, mentoring and client-based consulting programs, including a two-week tour to Asia or South America.

Royal Military College

Online
Tuition $14,750 | Students accepted 50
Male/female ratio 77/23 | Average experience 5-10 years
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you have a Military Occupation Classification or resource management responsibilities.

Royal Roads University

Victoria
Tuition $41,030 | Students accepted 125
Male/female ratio 58/42 | Average experience 16 years
Duration 18-31 months
Go here if…you have management experience. The program is designed for experienced leaders looking for versatility and customization.

Sauder School of Business

University of British Columbia | Vancouver
Tuition $46,569 | Students accepted 99
Male/female ratio 57/43 | Average experience 5 years
Duration 16 months
Go here if…you’re looking for a global focus. Candidates get consulting experience in countries around the world and have access to Vancouver’s tech venture ecosystem.

Rotman School of Management

University of Toronto | Toronto
Tuition $98,409 | Students accepted 350
Male/female ratio 66/34 | Average experience 4 years
Duration 20 months
Go here if…experiential learning is your thing. Rotman OnBoard and Global Consulting Projects bring students out of the classroom to work directly with entrepreneurs and not-for-profit organizations.

Rowe School of Business

Dalhousie University | Halifax
Tuition $49,100 | Students accepted 55
Male/female ratio 55/45 | Average experience 1+ years
Duration 22 months
Go here if…you’re looking for a part-time program geared to mid-career professionals, who typically do 90% of their courses online. At the end of each course, students meet for three- to five-day sessions across Canada.

Sandermoen School of Business

University of Fredericton | Fredericton, N.B.
Tuition $19,000 | Students accepted 148
Male/female ratio 49/51 | Average experience 10 years
Duration 42 months
Go here if…you’re looking to accelerate your career without losing momentum—students often advance up the ladder while still studying.

Schulich School of Business

York University | Toronto
Tuition $76,000 | Students accepted n/a
Male/female ratio 61/39 | Average experience 6 years
Duration 8+ months
Go here if…you want to focus on international business. Schulich has campuses in Beijing and Hyderabad, India. In 2018, it will open a $50-million graduate study research building in Toronto.

Shannon School of Business

Cape Breton University | Sydney, N.S.
Tuition $23,784 | Students accepted 146
Male/female ratio 51/49 | Average experience 3 years
Duration 12+ months
Go here if…you’re community-minded. Shannon has an MBA in community economic development. Plus, the program is offered on weekends in Toronto, Kingston, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Whitehorse.

Smith School of Business

Queen’s University | Kingston, Ont.
Tuition $81,000 | Students accepted 82
Male/female ratio 66/34 | Average experience 5 years
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you’re a team player. Queen’s offers a team-based experience that provides students with the best practices for successful team-building and teamwork.

Sobey School of Business

Saint Mary’s University | Halifax
Tuition $29,250 | Students accepted 40
Male/female ratio 55/45 | Average experience 2 years
Duration 16 months
Go here if…you’re looking to lead: The program emphasizes leadership, and immerses students in intercultural, local and international business to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sprott School of Business

Carleton University | Ottawa
Tuition $20,800+| Students accepted 121
Male/female ratio 40/60 | Average experience 2.7 years
Duration 16 months
Go here if…you want to study abroad. Sprott offers MBAs at partner schools in Shanghai and Bogotá.

Ted Rogers School of Management

Ryerson University | Toronto
Tuition $20,253 | Students accepted 125
Male/female ratio 60/40 | Average experiencee 5 years
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you’re looking for an internationally recognized program. Since 2013, it has ranked among the top 100 MBAs in the world and the top 10 in Canada.

Telfer School of Management

University of Ottawa | Ottawa
Tuition $28,934 | Students accepted 81
Male/female ratio 81/19 | Average experience 8.3 years
Duration 12+ months
Go here if…you want industry-relevant learning with access to six industry certifications. With small classes, students get to know each other and their professors.

Thompson Rivers University

Kamloops, B.C.
Tuition $21,437+ | Students accepted 149
Male/female ratio 50/50 | Average experience n/a
Duration 12+ months
Go here if…you’re looking for flexibility: Students can pursue their degree on campus, online or through a combination of both, and can choose from course-based, project-based or thesis-based completion options.

Trinity Western University

Richmond and Langley, B.C.
Tuition $34,425+ | Students accepted 86
Male/female ratio 45/55 | Average experience n/a
Duration 12+ months
Go here if…you want small classes and flexible schedules in three possible specializations: international business, growing enterprise or non-profit management. Trinity Western also has three campuses in China.

Université de Moncton

Moncton
Tuition $12,203 | Students accepted n/a
Male/female ratio 51/49 | Average experience n/a
Duration 20 months
Go here if…you want the choice between a co-op placement or project-based degree, plus part-time and online options.

Université de Sherbrooke

Sherbrooke, Que.
Tuition $7,500 | Students accepted 97
Male/female ratio 67/33 | Average experience 7 years
Duration 16+ months
Go here if…you want to develop skills grouped into three areas: competent manager, inspiring leader and value-added strategist. The program also features mentoring and internships.

Université Laval

Quebec City
Tuition $4,500 | Students accepted 470
Male/female ratio 58/42 | Average experience 4 years
Duration 16 months
Go here if…you want to specialize. Laval offers 20 specializations, including new MBAs in business analytics and digital marketing. Most programs are in French, though the Global Business MBA is in English.

University of Guelph

Guelph, Ont., and online
Tuition $44,450 | Students accepted 60
Male/female ratio 63/37 | Average experience 10 years
Duration 24 months
Go here if…your focus is hospitality and tourism management, food and agribusiness, or sustainable commerce—three areas for which Guelph is renowned.

University of New Brunswick

Fredericton
Tuition $19,954 | Students accepted 117
Male/female ratio 53/47 | Average experience 2+ years
Duration 16+ months
Go here if…you want to work with entrepreneurs and inventors to launch a business, or prepare for the CFA. Other specialized options include sports and recreation management and, starting in 2018, quantitative investment management.

University of New Brunswick

Saint John
Tuition $18,500 | Students accepted 60+
Male/female ratio 56/44 | Average experience 7 years
Duration 12 months
Go here if…you want an individualized, module-based study plan that builds from fundamentals to advanced skills, plus specialties in international business, entrepreneurship or tech management.

University of Northern British Columbia

Prince George and Vancouver
Tuition $37,300 | Students accepted 70
Male/female ratio 60/40 | Average experience 10 years
Duration 21 months
Go here if…you want a general business focus with small classes. Classes are held one weekend per month, with course-based or project options.

Vancouver Island University

Nanaimo, B.C.
Tuition $20,834 | Students accepted 180
Male/female ratio 45/55 | Average experience 4.7 years
Duration 14+ months
Go here if…you’re looking for real-world experience, via a four-month internship and applied business project. VIU also offers a master’s in international management, in partnership with the University of Hertfordshire in the U.K.

