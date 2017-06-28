Top 1000: Exclusive rankings of Canada's most profitable companies
The companies listed here are the 1,000 largest publicly traded Canadian corporations, as measured by assets. You can rank them by revenue, profit, assets or market cap using the drop down menu below. Tap a company name for more data, including a live stock price look-up. Your can also use the toggle to view data for Canada’s top 100 private companies.
New this year: We rate 500 Canadian stocks using our exclusive Megastar stock rating. Also, be sure to read our annual investors’ outlook.
Footnotes 3. Figures have been annualized in latest year. 4. Figures have been annualized in previous year. 5. Figures have been annualized in previous three through five years. 9. Revenue includes unrealized gains and losses on bonds and other assets, as required by international accounting standards. These gains and losses are often substantial for insurers, and can vary widely from year to year.