Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Why an ill-fated beer run will likely spell the end of the hypocritical trade barriers between provinces Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rita Trichur

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Gérard Comeau just wanted to save some money on booze. In the fall of 2012, the New Brunswick man drove to Quebec and, after stocking up in a border town, headed home—only to be stopped en route by the RCMP. Not only did the Mounties seize his 14 cases of beer and three bottles of liquor, but they slapped him with a nearly $300 fine. Under New Brunswick’s liquor law, residents are prohibited from possessing more than one bottle of liquor or 12 pints of beer purchased outside the province.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular