Why the world’s largest IPO will likely fail

Less than 50 years ago, Saudi Arabia was a still a poor desert country. It changed virtually overnight in 1973, when the Saudis led the oil embargo against the United States and other countries that had supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War. Oil prices quadrupled, the petrodollars rolled in, and Saudis lunged for a piece of the golden pie.



Saudi Arabia built a lavish welfare state whose fortunes roughly tracked the price of oil. Expensive American and European cars filled the streets. Gasoline was virtually free. Thousands of young Saudis were sent to posh schools overseas, at state expense. A middle class developed, and malls stuffed with Western luxury brands—Apple, Givenchy, Prada—popped up everywhere.

The good times ended in 2008, when oil prices, which had reached $147 (U.S.) a barrel, collapsed. The price recovered and collapsed again, in 2014, going below $30 (U.S.) at one point, tearing a hole in Saudi Arabia’s budget. Under crown prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the now-32-year-old heir to the throne, the Saudis decided that the country’s status as a one-product wonder was no longer sustainable. Saudi Arabia would diversify, and Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, would trigger that transformation through an initial public offering.

The IPO is expected to happen some time next year, almost certainly on the New York or London exchanges (though Toronto made a pitch too). The Saudis want to sell about 5% of the operation at a price that would value the whole company at about $2 trillion (U.S.), almost three times the value of Apple. Or so they hope. The IPO probably won’t raise anywhere near that much, potentially undermining the crown prince’s economic diversification plans. Blame the Americans.

The Saudis and the Americans are close strategic and military allies—U.S. President Donald Trump in May announced the sale of $110 billion (U.S.) in weapons to the kingdom. They are not allies in the energy market. American shale oil has turned the United States into a rival energy superpower. Trump has stated that his goal is “energy dominance”—that is, turning America into an oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter to rival anything that the OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, can throw at it. The shale revolution appears to be putting a lid on oil prices, which recently sank below $50 (U.S.). The Saudis, of course, want a relatively high price to guarantee a blockbuster Saudi Aramco IPO. They may not get it.

Shale oil is nothing new. What is new is American crude oil exports. Most exports were banned until late 2015, when Barack Obama, then president, signed legislation to allow them, all the better to please the shale producers who wanted international outlets for their black bounty.

The export trickle has turned into a flood. PIRA Energy, a division of S&P Global Platts, predicted in July that the United States will quadruple its oil exports by 2020, reaching 2.25 million barrels a day. That’s more than either Kuwait or Nigeria, two OPEC heavyweights. Meanwhile, American crude production will rise to almost 10 million barrels per day next year, up from 8.9 million in 2016. That output level, driven by cheap financing and technological improvements, would put the United States nearly on par with Saudi Arabia, whose recent production is thought to be just above 10 million barrels per day.

Now you know why the Saudis are nervous. OPEC—read Saudi Arabia—has effectively lost control of the oil price. All its recent efforts to shore up the price, through OPEC production cuts and a deal with Russia (which is not a member of OPEC) have come to nothing. In a March speech, Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih appeared rattled by galloping shale oil production when he said: “The green shoots are definitely here in the U.S., and maybe they are growing too fast.”

So how much is Aramco worth, given the low oil price? Impossible to say, because the company’s finances are notoriously opaque. But some heroic guesses have been made.

In an analysis published in April, the Financial Times valued Aramco’s oil business at merely $900 billion (U.S.), assuming a $50 (U.S.) oil price. A few other estimates produced broadly similar valuations. That means the 5% IPO would raise only $45 billion (U.S.)—hardly enough to plug Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit for a single year.

The country needs the Aramco IPO to sell well and raise lots of cash, all the better to lure investors back for possible second and third offerings. If the deal flops—because, say, the shale-oil geyser pushes oil prices down—Saudi Arabia will face a lot of pain. The country needs to wean itself off oil. But, ironically, it can’t do that unless oil prices are high enough to foot the transformation bill.

