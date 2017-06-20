Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman speaks on her cell phone in front of a Rogers Communications Inc sign before the company's annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto April 22, 2014. Canadian cable, telecommunications and media company Rogers Communications Inc reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday, as a move to more customer-friendly pricing led to a slip in earnings at its major wireless phone arm. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS MEDIA) (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
A woman speaks on her cell phone in front of a Rogers Communications Inc sign before the company's annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto April 22, 2014. Canadian cable, telecommunications and media company Rogers Communications Inc reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday, as a move to more customer-friendly pricing led to a slip in earnings at its major wireless phone arm. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS MEDIA) (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)

Rogers shakes up executive ranks as Natale focuses on customer service Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christine Dobby - TELECOM REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Top executives in charge of customer experience and branding are leaving Rogers Communications Inc. as part of changes to the company’s organizational structure under new CEO Joe Natale.

Chief customer officer Deepak Khandelwal and chief brand officer Dale Hooper will depart by the end of June and responsibility for customer experience and branding will be absorbed by other business units.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Christine Dobby on Twitter: @christinedobby

 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular