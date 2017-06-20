Top executives in charge of customer experience and branding are leaving Rogers Communications Inc. as part of changes to the company’s organizational structure under new CEO Joe Natale.
Chief customer officer Deepak Khandelwal and chief brand officer Dale Hooper will depart by the end of June and responsibility for customer experience and branding will be absorbed by other business units.
