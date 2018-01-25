Computer glitch leaves Rogers with fewer new wireless subscribers than expected

Rogers Communications Inc. added fewer net new wireless subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter as a computer systems glitch led to a spike in customers leaving for competitors during an unprecedented flurry of holiday promotions.

The Toronto-based company said Thursday it added 72,000 wireless customers on contracts during the last three months of the year, falling short of analyst estimates in the range of 100,000. The disappointing numbers come after Rogers itself kicked off an intense, five-day battle with its rivals BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. just before the Christmas holiday.

Chief executive officer Joe Natale said a problem with the company's "price plan change system" during that period led some customers to leave. He believes that caused Rogers to lose out on 35,000 additional subscribers in the quarter and also pushed the rate of customer turnover up by 15 basis points to 1.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, Rogers also shocked some analysts Thursday when it failed to increase its quarterly dividend, saying it remains focused on paying down debt as well as making crucial investments in its networks and bidding in an upcoming public auction for wireless airwaves. The company has not hiked its payout from 48 cents since March, 2015.

Rogers reported a profit of $419-million, a swing back from a loss of $9-million this time last year, when it recorded a writedown of $484-million after scrapping its years-long program to develop an internet-based TV platform in house.

The company posted revenue of $3.63-billion in the fourth quarter, up 3 per cent from last year and in line with analyst estimates. On an adjusted basis, Rogers said it earned 88 cents per share, beating average projections of 86 cents.

Despite the miss on new subscribers, Rogers's wireless business overall continues to show strength as service revenue grew while operating costs were down (although the cost of equipment did increase due to subsidies the company pays on smartphones to win customers).

"Our growth was largely delivered by wireless," Mr. Natale said on a conference call with investors, pointing to service revenue growth of 7 per cent and an increase of 8 per cent in adjusted operating profit at the division. "These are the best wireless financial results we have seen since 2009."

After taking over as CEO last April, Mr. Natale, along with Rogers's chief financial officer Tony Staffieri, have focused on profit margins and keeping expenses in check.

Analysts on the call peppered him with questions about the five-day promotions and Mr. Natale said Rogers noticed a quiet period before Christmas and decided it would be the one to "spark" increased activity by introducing a limited offer aimed at customers with their own devices in British Columbia and Alberta only.

But when BCE and Telus responded, the deals eventually spread to Ontario as well and soon all three were offering 10 gigabytes of data for $60 per month. Plans with that much data typically cost more than $125 per month and the deals sparked a frenzy of customer activity, overwhelming call centres and retail stores.

This was the "first time we've seen that much data offered for that kind of price plan in the market and certainly the reception was huge," said Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan.

Mr. Natale admitted that "execution for us was a challenge, otherwise I think you would have seen a very different outcome" in the quarter. He said the company has fixed the computer issue, calling it an "isolated" problem.

The CEO also pledged to maintain "price discipline," which is industry terminology for not relying on lower prices to compete for business, despite December's promotional battle.

"There will always be promotions during seasonal periods," he said, adding that Rogers is committed to going after high-value smartphone customers.

Mr. Natale also insisted the decision not to increase the dividend amid such promising financial results is not related to concern from the board of directors over any increased risk posed by Shaw Communications Inc., which has been investing in its startup wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.

He pointed to Rogers's financial guidance for 2018 published Thursday, saying expected growth in revenue and free cash flow combined with higher capital spending on networks have all been in the plans approved by the board since last summer.

"The impact [Freedom is] having on us is very small at the margin. It is not material and not of consequence overall," Mr. Natale said.

RBC Securities analyst Drew McReynolds said in a note to clients that he believes Shaw will "gain incremental wireless traction in 2018, but that Shaw's impact will be manageable for the incumbents."

Mr. Staffieri said Thursday the company's debt leverage has decreased since last year but he would like to see it come down even further. He said the ratio of adjusted net debt to adjusted operating profit was 2.8 at the end of 2017, down from 3.0 a year earlier, but added his target is in the range of 2.0 to 2.5.

On the cable side of its business, Rogers added 17,000 internet customers but lost 13,000 television subscribers. Mr. Natale said the company's new internet-based TV platform – which is based on technology licensed from Comcast Corp. and will be known as Ignite TV – is now at the employee trial stage.

The company's media division reported a 20-per-cent decline in adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter, attributing the drop to the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team making the playoffs in 2016 but failing to do so last year.

Regarding speculation swirling surrounding a sale of the team, Mr. Staffieri said, "To be clear, there are no plans to sell the Jays," but added that he does not believe the value of the team is fully reflected in the company's overall valuation and would like to see that change.