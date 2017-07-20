Rogers Communications Inc. continues to report strength in its wireless business, adding more new customers than predicted in the second quarter and posting the lowest rate of subscriber turnover since 2009.

The Toronto-based company also said Thursday that profit grew 35 per cent to $531-million while revenue in the period was up 4 per cent to $3.6-billion. Profit was boosted in part by the sale of certain real estate assets for $74-million.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers earned $1 per share in the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of 93.7 cents.

Rogers added 93,000 new contract wireless customers in the second quarter, well ahead of analyst predictions in the range of 74,000. It also reported a rate of customer turnover – known as churn – of just 1.05 per cent.

Joe Natale has been CEO for 13 weeks now but the momentum at Rogers’s most important division has been building over several quarters.

Its cable business reported slower growth, adding just 11,000 Internet customers and losing 25,000 television subscribers.

Since taking control, Mr. Natale has changed the organizational structure to bring responsibility for customer experience into the consumer division – rather than operating it as a separate unit – and has also focused on cost-cutting.

Improving customer experience is a key priority for the new CEO, who has said he wants to take an “end-to-end approach” to the task.

“I think to date we’ve focused very well on what I’d call the lower hanging fruits,” he said on a call with analysts. He said addressing issues like “bill shock” with tools for customers to manage their data overage charges has been helpful, but he wants to improve processes throughout the company, not just at the immediate customer-facing level.

“All too often the people that are serving the customer every day are dealing with things that have gone wrong in marketing, in sales, in promotions, in the product feature set, etc. And without that end-to-end focus we’re not really getting at the systemic issues that are really driving the problems as a whole.”

Mr. Natale said he believes Rogers can get its churn rate below 1 per cent, but said: “That takes time, that’s not something that’s going to happen overnight.”

Revenue at the wireless business was up 5 per cent to $2.05-billion and adjusted operating profit was up 8 per cent to $924-million. Rogers said customers spent more on high-value data plans and added multiple lines to their accounts.

The cable division reported flat sales of $870-million and adjusted operating profit grew 3 per cent to $428-million. The company said revenue was hit by a regulatory decision that lowered the rates it can charge wholesale customers who resell its Internet services.

For Rogers’s media business, sports continues to be its primary focus, leading to 4 per cent growth in revenue to $637-million. However, higher salaries at the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team increased expenses, contributing in part to a 30-per-cent decline in adjusted operating profit to $63-million.

“While this was Joe Natale’s first quarter as CEO at Rogers, we do not see a significant strategy shift at the company for now,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi. “Overall, the strong results in wireless are likely to overshadow the subdued cable results.”

