Roots reports sales up 13 per cent from a year ago

Retailer Roots Corp. says sales were up 13 per cent in its latest quarter compared with a year ago as it released its first quarterly report since completing its initial public offering.
Sales totalled $89.7-million for what was the company's third quarter, up from $79.4-million in the same quarter last year.
The increase was driven by comparable sales growth of 10.1 per cent and the opening of four net new corporate stores compared with a year ago.
The retailer earned $5-million or 12 cents per share for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 28 compared with a profit of $5.9-million or 14 cents per share in the same period last year.
The drop came as selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $40.8-million compared with $32.3-million a year ago, boosted by costs to support higher sales, investments in the business and costs related to the initial public offering.
On an adjusted basis, Roots says it earned $9.5-million or 23 cents per share, up from $7.6-million or 18 cents per share a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨