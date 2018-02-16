Canadian International AutoShow offers plenty to gawk at as industry goes upscale
After years of burbling stock markets and rising real estate prices, consumers have the financial clout to seek and receive German-style luxury.
Why there’s plenty of life still left for compact cars
What's not to love in a compact? They're well equipped and feature good fuel economy, power and cargo space.
Case for hybrids grows stronger as more models emerge
Hybrids offer the green benefits of electric with the security blanket of gas.
Why minivans are the ideal adventure vehicle
Forget SUVs, minivans are better equipped for camping, road trips – or wherever life's experiences take you.
Competition heating up among full-size pickup truck manufacturers
Auto makers trying to strike right balance between strength and lightness.
Mid-size pickup trucks amp up the volume
An all-new Ford Ranger joins already stiff competition in the mid-sized market.
Luxury sedans staying relevant in face of SUV surge
Auto makers are using their biggest sedans as halo vehicles to showcase their latest technology and designs.
Auto makers compete for growing affordable-luxury market
Sales of premium vehicles jumped by about 9 per cent in Canada last year, and show no signs of slowing down.
Compact SUVs: The clear winner in Canada’s vehicle popularity contest
The country's best-selling segment offers practicality, versatility and affordability.
Full-size SUVs shine in towing capacity
Max tow ratings range from about 3,175 kg to more than 4,082 on these five-metre-plus behemoths.