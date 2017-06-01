Saputo Inc. reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, dragging its shares to a nearly nine-month low on Thursday.

The earnings miss was due largely to a drop in the volume of cheese sales in the United States, and follows a weak quarter for many U.S. food companies, said Brittany Weissman, analyst at Edward Jones. A delay in U.S. tax refunds is one reason for the food industry weakness, she said.

Saputo’s shares shed as much as 9.5 per cent, before moderating to close at a loss of 3.8 per cent in Toronto.

Chief executive officer Lino Saputo Jr. said several factors hurt the U.S. business, including falling cheese prices that caused customers to hold off on orders. Conditions have improved in the current quarter, he said.

On an adjusted basis, Montreal-based Saputo earned $165-million, or 42 cents a share, in its fourth quarter, missing expectations for 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue in the quarter, which ended March 31, eased 0.5 per cent to $2.7-billion, and missed expectations for $2.9-billion.

The company, whose brands include Dairyland milk and Armstrong cheese, has made major U.S. and Australian acquisitions in recent years. It is currently involved in talks on four or five potential deals, Mr. Saputo said on a conference call.

Mr. Saputo said the potential acquisitions are in the United States, Australia and Argentina, with annual revenues ranging from $100-million to $1-billion.

Forthcoming trade talks are the “elephant in the room,” but Canadian politicians seem determined to preserve supply management, Mr. Saputo said. With its international platforms, the company is well positioned for change and would have more flexibility in sourcing milk under a less controlled system, he said.

Including one-time items, net income rose 17 per cent to $165-million, or 42 cents a share, from $141-million, or 36 cents a year earlier, after the company incurred costs associated with plant closings in the same period a year earlier.

Report Typo/Error