Scotiabank buying investment manager Jarislowsky Fraser for $950-million

Bank of Nova Scotia has struck a deal to buy independent investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. for $950-million, paying the purchase price mostly with the bank's stock.

The tie-up will create Canada's third-largest asset manager, adding Jarislowsky Fraser's $40-billion in assets under management to Scotiabank's existing asset management arm for a total of $166-billion under management.

But Scotiabank intends to continue operating the 62-year-old firm under the Jarislowsky name, with autonomy in its investing decisions, and founder Stephen Jarislowsky, 92, will stay involved with the business. The current management team will also continue to steer firm's existing operations, and its head office will remain in Montreal.

"This transaction aligns with our strategic commitment to diversify our global wealth management business by building out a platform of rigorous, process‐driven investment capabilities for institutional investors across our footprint," said Brian Porter, Scotiabank's chief executive officer, in a statement. "The acquisition also enhances Scotiabank's ability to serve the banking, estate, and trust needs of high net worth families who are the clients of Jarislowsky Fraser."

This is Scotiabank's second major purchase in less than three months, after the lender struck an agreement to pay $2.9-billion for control of BBVA Chile, a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, to double its share of Chile's banking market and bolster its presence in Latin America. Scotiabank's last major purchase in asset management was in 2011, when it bought DundeeWealth Inc. for $2.3-billion.

Most of the purchase price for Jarislowsky Fraser will be paid by issuing new Scotiabank shares, and the firm's partners – who unanimously approved the deal – can earn another $56-million in stock if they meet certain unspecified targets. Scotiabank plans to offset the dilution from issuing the shares by buying back a similar number over the 12 to 18 months after the deal closes. That's expected to happen in the third fiscal quarter of 2018.

"With its existing distribution footprint, Scotiabank is uniquely positioned to preserve the legacy of our firm and enable the next generation of growth," Mr. Jarislowsky said in a news release.