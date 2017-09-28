Scotiabank customers confused by 'zombie' credit cards after glitch

A technical glitch at Bank of Nova Scotia is causing an undisclosed number of deactivated credit cards to reappear as "zombie" accounts on customers' online statements.

The error arises from the bank's acquisition of a portfolio of about two million active MasterCard credit cards associated with Sears Canada Inc. from U.S. lender JPMorgan Chase & Co. After the deal closed in 2015, Sears credit cards were converted to Scotiabank Momentum MasterCards, but some accounts have since been closed.

Since late August of this year, those defunct accounts belonging to current Scotiabank customers have been digitally resurrected even though they remain inactive, appearing online with zero-dollar balances. And the bank has not reached out to all affected customers to explain the error, leaving some clients confused and concerned about the cards' mysterious reappearance.

Scotiabank spokesperson Diane Flanagan said that no new cards have been issued, and none of the closed accounts have been reactivated. Rather, an error that occurred during "routine maintenance" is causing old information from customer records to be displayed on account summaries. The bank declined to say how many customers have been affected by the issue. But clients who are won't see any change to their credit scores as a result, or any impact on their banking.

"A few weeks ago, we identified a display error in Scotiabank online banking," Ms. Flanagan said. "Customer credit bureaus were not affected by this. There was no impact to the customer as the account was closed. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused to our customers."

The MasterCard portfolio is an important new business line for Scotiabank, which has identified credit cards – typically a high-margin product for banks – as a key area for expansion and a way to forge relationships with clients. The MasterCard is a new product for Scotiabank, made possible by the acquisition from JPMorgan. And with it, Scotiabank is now the lone Canadian financial institution offering rewards cards from each of American Express, Visa and MasterCard, according to a recent press release.

And last week, Scotiabank announced it is expanding its card offerings: The Momentum MasterCard, which offers cash back and has no annual fee, is part of a new suite of products that includes a debit card with travel rewards, among others.

Lynne Schwarz, a long-time customer of the bank who lives in Nova Scotia, once had a Sears MasterCard but hadn't used it in some time. In late August, she noticed a Momentum MasterCard listed on her Scotiabank online profile, alongside other borrowing accounts. She has no physical card and no way to use it, nor did she want it: The "zombie" card seemed to have "been resuscitated, but not to full life," she said in an interview.

A customer with the bank for decades, who loves her local branch, she is frustrated that Scotiabank didn't contact her about the problem until she complained.

"Mistakes happen," she said. "But the fact that they didn't reach out to customers to say, there's been a mistake, this is what will happen – they just did nothing to inform people, they just sat there and hoped that nobody notices – that outrages me."

Ms. Schwarz called the bank to complain in August, asking that the MasterCard be removed, and was told the bank was aware of the issue and working to fix it. She then received a letter dated Sept. 13 from Scotiabank's executive offices confirming that her former Sears MasterCard account was closed in June of 2016 "due to inactivity." The card had reappeared on her online account "due to technical issues," the letter says.

The bank could not provide Ms. Schwarz with a time frame for fixing the error, but Ms. Flanagan said technical staff are "working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, and by next week at the latest."

For now, Scotiabank is fielding clients' questions and complaints about the error through its contact centre, Ms. Flanagan said, and the volume of calls about the display error has been "very low."

Yet an unknown number of customers are still in the dark about the problem, some of whom may never notice it. "My zombie account will one day fade away quietly," Ms. Schwarz said.