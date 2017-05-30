Bank of Nova Scotia posted stronger profit for the fiscal second quarter, driven by especially strong returns in its key Latin American markets.

Toronto-based Scotiabank, the country’s third-largest bank by assets, is the fourth major lender to surpass expectations this earnings season, bucking predictions of more modest growth after a roaring first quarter.

Most crucially, the bank’s international arm, which remains key to its growth, shrugged off uncertainty over economic growth projections in markets like Mexico, as well as fears about potential shifts in policy at the hands of U.S. president Donald Trump’s administration that could upset important cross-border trade. Overall results were bolstered by solid growth in domestic retail and business banking, as well as higher profits in capital markets as loan losses from the energy sector eased.

“We delivered strong results in the first half of the year, and expect this momentum to continue in the second half of 2017,” said Brian Porter, the bank’s chief executive officer, on a conference call with analysts.

“We continue to see great short and long-term potential across our Pacific Alliance countries,” he added. The Pacific Alliance encompasses Scotiabank’s operations in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Earlier this year, some analysts had expressed reservations about the outlook for loan growth in Scotiabank’s international markets. But international loans grew 3 per cent compared with a year ago, and 4 per cent from the prior quarter – “a sign of improving commercial loan growth,” according to Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank Financial Inc.

Profit in the international division was 19 per cent higher than a year ago, at $595-million, on the strength of higher net interest margin and lower provisions for credit losses – the money banks set aside to cover bad loans.

“Look at indicators like car loans, retail sales in stores, all these indicators are showing good trends. Business confidence is also strong,” said Ignacio Deschamps, Scotiabank’s head of international banking and digital transformation. “And quite frankly, although there is a lot of media attention on potential changes of U.S. trade policy, the reality day to day in the companies, in credit demand, is really strong.”

For the quarter that ended Apr. 30, Scotiabank earned a total of $2.06-billion, or $1.62 per share. That was up sharply from $1.58-billion, or $1.23 a share a year earlier – though second-quarter results in 2016 were hampered by a $278-million after-tax restructuring charge.

Adjusted to exclude the charge, Scotiabank’s profit rose 11 per cent, well ahead of the $1.56-per-share consensus forecast among analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The bank held its quarterly dividend steady at 76 cents per share, and announced plans to buy back up to 24 million, or 2 per cent, of its outstanding common shares.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio – one measure of its financial health – rose to 11.3 per cent, from 11 per cent a year ago, and stayed flat compared with the first quarter.

With healthy capital reserves on hand, Mr. Porter signalled that Scotiabank intends to take a close look at potential acquisitions, especially internationally, “over the course of the next year.”

“There will be opportunities, both in Canada and internationally, that we’ll look at,” he said Tuesday. But he added: “We’re not going to stretch. We’ll be very disciplined at anything we look at.”

He addressed concerns about housing markets and mortgages, as well as sabre rattling over trade policy, by emphasizing that the bank’s goals won’t change, “whether a housing markets shifts, [the North American free-trade agreement, or NAFTA] is modernized, regulatory changes are made, or short-term matters emerge in the latest headlines.”

Provisions for credit losses decreased 22 per cent from last year to $587-million, due partly to lower commercial provisions in the energy sector, particularly in its capital markets and international divisions. But the bank’s provisions were 6 per cent higher than last quarter, due largely to “a few commercial accounts in Puerto Rico and Brazil.”

Earnings in Scotiabank’s core Canadian banking division fell 1 per cent in the second quarter, to $971-million, compared with a year ago. However, adjusting for gains on real estate sales, profit was up 5 per cent for the quarter.

Capital markets profit soared 60 per cent higher, to $517-million, compared with the same quarter last year, on the strength of better in the equities, fixed income, and U.S. lending businesses, as well as lower loan losses.

“Overall, we view Q2 results positively,” said Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., in a research note.

National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest by assets, will wrap up earnings season for the country’s largest banks when it reports second-quarter results on May 31.

