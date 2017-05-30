Bank of Nova Scotia posted stronger profit and announced a share buyback on Tuesday, continuing a string of strong second-quarter results for Canada’s largest lenders.

Toronto-based Scotiabank, the country’s third-largest bank by assets, is the fourth major lender to surpass expectations this earnings season, bucking predictions of more modest growth after a roaring first quarter.

For the quarter that ended Apr. 30, Scotiabank earned $2.06-billion, or $1.62 per share. That was up sharply from $1.58-billion, or $1.23 a share a year earlier – though second-quarter results in 2016 were dampened by a restructuring charge of $278-million after tax.

For subscribers: Scotiabank sees wave of key bankers leave amid shake-up

Adjusted to exclude the charge, Scotiabank’s profit was 11 per cent higher, and well ahead of the $1.56-per-share consensus forecast among analysts polled by Bloomberg.

“This quarter’s results were driven by strong operating performances in all three business lines,” said chief executive officer Brian Porter, in a statement.

Scotiabank held its quarterly dividend steady at 76 cents per share. The bank also announced plans to buy back up to 24 million, or 2 per cent, of its outstanding common shares.

Provisions for credit losses, or money the bank sets aside to cover soured loans, decreased 22 per cent from last year to $587-million, due partly to lower commercial provisions in the energy sector, particularly in its capital markets and international divisions. But the bank’s provisions were 6 per cent higher than last quarter, due largely to “a few commercial accounts in Puerto Rico and Brazil.”

Return on equity climbed to 14.9 per cent, from 14.4 per cent a year ago when adjusting to exclude last year’s restructuring charge. And the bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio – one measure of its financial health – was up slightly at 11.3 per cent, year over year.

Earnings in Scotiabank’s core Canadian banking fell 1 per cent in the second quarter, to $971-million, compared with a year ago. However, adjusting for gains on the sale of a lease finance business a year ago, profit was up 11 per cent in the division.

Capital markets profit soared 60 per cent higher, to $517-million, compared with the same quarter last year, on the strength of better in the equities, fixed income, and U.S. lending businesses, as well as lower loan losses.

In the bank’s international arm, which focuses on Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia, as well as the Caribbean, profit was 19 per cent higher than a year ago, at $595-million, on the strength of higher net interest margin and lower provisions for credit losses.

Scotiabank is the fifth major Canadian lender to report second-quarter earnings this year. National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest by assets, will report its results on May 31.

Report Typo/Error