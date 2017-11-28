Scotiabank sees profit bump, bids $2.9-billion for stake in Chilean bank

Bank of Nova Scotia led off the fourth-quarter earnings season for Canada's largest banks with a 3-per-cent bump in profit, and bid $2.9-billion for a majority stake in a Chilean bank.

With a formal offer to buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s 68-per-cent stake in its Chilean arm, BBVA Chile, Canada's third-largest bank by assets is seeking to become the third-largest non-state owned bank in the South American country.

BBVA is willing to accept Scotiabank's offer if its minority partner, Chile's Said family, does not exercise a first right of refusal it enjoys under a shareholder agreement. The Said family owns more than 31 per cent of BBVA Chile.

Scotiabank's profit for the fourth fiscal quarter fell just shy of analysts' expectations. The bank earned $2.07-billion, or $1.64 per share, compared with $2.01-billion, or $1.57 a share in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted for certain items, Scotiabank earned $1.65 per share, whereas analysts polled by Bloomberg LP had expected $1.66.

"During 2017, we delivered strong results in all three of our businesses," said president and chief executive Brian Porter in a statement, adding that the bank "is making good progress on its digital strategy."

Scotiabank held its quarterly dividend steady at 79 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year that ended Oct. 31, the bank earned $8.24-billion in profit, up 8 per cent from a year earlier after adjusting for a restructuring charge recorded in the second quarter of 2016.

"Although modest, this was Scotia's first earnings miss in several quarters," said John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays Capital Canada Inc., in a research note. "However, there is very little in our first cut on the earnings to dissuade us on our growth thesis for the bank."

Profit in Scotiabank's key Canadian banking operations rose by 12 per cent in the latest quarter, to more than $1-billion, though 7 per cent of that income growth came from a gain on the sale of HollisWealth, an independent adviser network.

In Scotiabank's international arm, profit climbed by 11 per cent to $605-million, as the impact of hurricanes that battered its Caribbean operations were mostly offset by gains from the sale of a retail loan portfolio in the region.

Scotiabank has concentrated on expanding its presence in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia, which it calls the Pacific Alliance countries. The bid for BBVA Chile, if successful, would boost Scotiabank's market share in Chile to about 14 per cent.

BBVA Chile has $29-billion in assets, 4,000 employees and 127 branches, making it larger than Scotiabank's existing Chilean operations.

But fourth-quarter profit in Scotiabank's global banking and markets division dipped by 15 per cent to $391-million, compared with a year earlier. The bank said lower returns from its fixed income and precious metals businesses, combined with a negative impact from foreign currency, more than offset gains in its equities business and Canadian corporate banking.

Provisions for credit losses, or money the bank sets aside to cover bad loans fell to $536-million, a decrease of $14-million from the fourth quarter of 2016 due mostly to lower provisions in global banking and markets. The bank increased its allowance for losses from the recent hurricanes, but that was offset by holding a smaller sum to guard against exposure in the energy sector.

Scotiabank's capital levels are robust, with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.5 per cent, giving it breathing room to fund the BBVA Chile bid with excess capital if it succeeds.