Executive chairman Brandon Stranzl has been removed from his day-to-day duties of running Sears Canada Inc. to focus on a management bid for the insolvent retailer.

The move comes as Sears struggles through its creditors’ court protection process and faces mounting criticism about how it is treating employees. It is terminating 2,900 of them without giving them severance while planning this fall to stop contributing to its underfunded defined-benefit pension plan and other benefits for retirees. But it has agreed to set up a $500,000 hardship fund for laid-off employees in dire need.

Mr. Stranzl needs to spend “significant time” developing his takeover proposal before an Aug. 31 bidding deadline for bids, says an internal memo Wednesday to Sears staff from Graham Savage, chair of a special committee of Sears’s board of directors.

“In light of the approaching bid deadline and focus required to assemble all necessary components of a bid, the board thought it was best for Brandon to focus exclusively on putting the bid together and step away from day-to-day operations of Sears Canada,” says the memo, obtained by The Globe and Mail. The company declined to comment.

The shift in leadership – chief operating officer Becky Penrice is now leading Sears’s executive team – underlines the difficulties and uncertainties at the retailer as it prepares to close 59 of its 255 stores while at the same time looking for suitors.

Report Typo/Error