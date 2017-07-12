Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Sears Canada store located at the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, Ont., is shown on June 22, 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
A Sears Canada store located at the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, Ont., is shown on June 22, 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Sears Canada executives look to bid on retailer Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Executives of insolvent Sears Canada Inc. plan to make a bid for some or all of the troubled retailer, according to court documents.

In all, more than 20 parties have signed non-disclosure agreements tied to a possible takeover of the Toronto-based Sears Canada, which got court protection from its creditors on June 22, the documents say. And Sears Canada’s majority U.S. shareholders, ESL Partners LP, which is run by Edward Lampert – chief executive of U.S.-based Sears Holdings Corp. from which Sears Canada was spun off in 2012 – and Fairholme Capital Management LLC are also negotiating to sign non-disclosure agreements in the sale process.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

Sears Canada: The retailer's rise and decline (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular