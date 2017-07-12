Executives of insolvent Sears Canada Inc. plan to make a bid for some or all of the troubled retailer, according to court documents.

In all, more than 20 parties have signed non-disclosure agreements tied to a possible takeover of the Toronto-based Sears Canada, which got court protection from its creditors on June 22, the documents say. And Sears Canada’s majority U.S. shareholders, ESL Partners LP, which is run by Edward Lampert – chief executive of U.S.-based Sears Holdings Corp. from which Sears Canada was spun off in 2012 – and Fairholme Capital Management LLC are also negotiating to sign non-disclosure agreements in the sale process.

Report Typo/Error