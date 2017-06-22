Ailing Sears Canada Inc. has asked for court protection from its creditors so that it can restructure and continue operating as a stronger retailer, the company confirmed on Thursday morning.

Under court protection, the company will revamp, close some stores and continue its reinvention plan which entails introducing discounted designer fashions and a new private label line to draw more customers to the stores, a source familiar with the situation said.

Despite its poor results over the past years, Sears has managed to increase its same-store sales in each of its last two quarters under the new strategy, the company said. “Sears Canada believes this indicates that the new brand positioning is starting to resonate with consumers,” it said in a statement.

It said it has applied to Ontario Superior Court for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in a bid to overhaul its business. Industry sources have said it wants to shrink its portfolio of 94 department stores by roughly one-third.

