Ailing Sears Canada Inc. has raised “significant” doubt it can continue as a going concern and is looking at a possible sale or restructuring of its operations.

The retailer said on Tuesday it has hired BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. as its financial adviser and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as its legal adviser to look at alternatives as it struggles to meet its financial obligations.

“The company continues to face a very challenging environment with recurring operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in the last five fiscal years, with net losses beginning in 2014,” it says in releasing first-quarter results.

Sears Canada shares were down about 21 per cent or 24 cents at 90 cents just after noon in Toronto.

While Sears has showed signs of progress in its transformation efforts, including adding discount designer lines to its offerings, it is running out of sources of liquidity to implement its business plan amid mounting competition, especially from online powerhouses.

“Based on management’s current assessment, cash and forecasted cash flows from operations are not expected to be sufficient to meet obligations coming due over the next 12 months,” Sears says.

Sears had expected to be able to borrow up to an additional $175-million (before transaction fees) secured against its owned and leased real estate as part of the second tranche of its existing term loan. But based on the current status of negotiations with the lenders, the amount that the company expects to borrow under the second tranche has been reduced to an amount of up to $109-million (before transaction fees), it said.

“That, and the lack of available alternative sources of liquidity (through real estate monetizations, asset sales or otherwise), which may not be available in a timely manner, mean there are material uncertainties as to the company’s ability to continue to satisfy its obligations and implement its business plan in the ordinary course,” it said. “Accordingly, such conditions raise significant doubt as to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Sears said it has struck a special committee of its board of directors to help in the process of seeking alternative actions to fix its problems.

As a result of the latest developments, Sears is postponing its annual meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m. As a result of the delay, Jeffrey Stollenwerck, who is not standing for re-election as a director at the annual meeting, resigned as a director effective Tuesday.

Sears Canada’s financial struggles come amid a an increasingly tough retail environment, especially for department store merchants. Archrival Hudson’s Bay Co., which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States, last week announced it was cutting 2,000 jobs in North America amid mounting losses and a restructuring. South of the border, Macy’s Inc. and others are rapidly closing stores. Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc., which operates in Canada, is looking to go private.

Meanwhile, landlords are still scrambling to fill stores that were left vacant when U.S.-based Target Corp. failed in Canada in early 2015 and closed all of its 133 outlets here. Target had seven other stores that remained empty because it had never launched them.

Sears’s financial troubles come as it begins to make progress in its reinvention initiatives under executive chairman Brandon Stranzl, who came to the helm almost two years ago.

Sears’s same-store sales at outlets open a year or more rose 2.9 per cent in its first quarter. Those sales strip out the effects of annual store openings and closings and are considered an important retail measure.

Still, it wasn’t enough to make up for the retailer’s other financial troubles. Its first-quarter loss more than doubled to $144.4-million or $1.42 a share from $63.6-million or 62 cents a year earlier. Sales tumbled 15.2 per cent to $505.5-million.

The sales drop, despite the same-store sales increase, was a result of a planned and “significant” reduction in the number of catalogues it issued compared with the previous year in response to lower customer demand; some products not being available on its new website during the period amid technology snags; and a planned decline in the number of merchandise pick-up locations to reduce costs.

In March, Sears’s U.S. parent Sears Holdings Corp., once the largest retailer south of the border, warned in its annual report there was “substantial doubt” that it would be able to continue as a going concern after years of losses and dipping sales.

Toronto-based Sears Canada operates separately from its U.S. parent but is still controlled by hedge fund manager Edward Lampert, who is chairman and chief executive officer of the U.S. chain.

Sears Canada ended its first quarter on April 29 with cash of $164.4-million, compared with $235.8-million at the end of its fourth quarter.

Its current cash position includes $125-million (before transaction fees) from the first tranche of its up to $300-million term loan and $57-million of net proceeds from real estate transactions closed during its first quarter.

On June 5, Sears Canada drew $33-million under its existing revolving credit facility, which was effectively the maximum amount available on that date.

In its transformation efforts, Sears Canada has so far relaunched four stores under its more minimal redesign, with 10 more planned this summer. It has also installed new technology for its “Initium” digital strategy, although it has faced some setbacks in the rollout. And along with introducing off-price discounted designer lines in apparel and home goods – borrowing a page from retailer Winners’s playbook, it also has overhauled its private-label lines under the new Sears Label to offer more affordable, higher-margin fashions and home décor items.

The rise and decline of retailer Sears Canada

1952 — Simpsons-Sears is founded as a national mail-order business, as part of a partnership between the Robert Simpson Company of Toronto and Sears Roebuck Co. of Chicago.

Sept. 1953 — Simpsons-Sears opens its first store in Stratford, Ont.

1973 — The company opens its first store under the “Sears” banner.

1978 — Hudson’s Bay Company acquires the Simpson Company. The Simpsons-Sears partnership gets dissolved.

1984 — The company formally changes its name to Sears Canada.

1995 — Sears opens its first Sears Whole Home furniture store; later renames the store Sears Home.

1998 — The company launches its e-commerce website, becoming one of the first retailers to do so in Canada.

1999 — Sears buys the bankrupt chain, The T. Eaton Company Ltd., including all of the flagship department stores in coveted locations like the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Feb. 2009 — Sears cuts 300 jobs, less than one per cent of its workforce at the time, to prepare for a “tough” year in retail.

June 2011 — Calvin McDonald named president and CEO of Sears Canada and embarks on a three-year turnaround plan as sales decline and thousands of jobs are cut.

2012 — Sears begins selling off leases to its stores in prime locations.

Sept. 2013 — McDonald abruptly steps down as president and CEO in the midst of the plan.

Sept. 2013 — Former U.S. naval aviator and retail consultant Douglas C. Campbell takes over as CEO.

May 2014 — U.S. parent company Sears Holdings Corp. hints that it’s looking to sell the ailing retailer.

Sept. 2014 — Campbell steps down as CEO, citing family matters.

Oct. 2014 — Ronald Boire steps in as interim CEO.

Aug. 2015 — Ronald Boire steps down as CEO.

July 2015 — Brandon Stranzl is named executive chairman of Sears Canada. Stranzl has ties to the U.S. hedge fund run by Edward Lampert, which then controlled about 45 per cent of the Canadian company’s shares.

July 2016 — Sears Canada president Carrie Kirkman leaves less than a year after being in the position.

Aug. 2016 — Sears Canada rebrands logo for the first time in 32 years by adding a maple leaf.

Jan. 2017 — New Brunswick government gives Sears Canada $3.5 million to open a business centre in the province. The move is expected to create 180 new jobs in Edmundston, N.B.

Apr. 2017 — Sears Canada announces plans to give some space to a partner grocer at three to five of its locations for groceries .

June 2017 — The company announces it is exploring strategic alternatives including selling itself, as it continues to face a worsening cash crunch.

