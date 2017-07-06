Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Sears store located at the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga is photographed on June 22, 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Sears Canada says it will go to court next week to seek approval to suspend benefits for its retired employees as well as special payments to its defined benefit pension plan.

The ailing retailer says it will also ask the Ontario Superior Court on July 13 to extend court protection from creditors to Oct. 4, giving it time to seek out potential investors and buyers and consult with its landlords, employees, suppliers and creditors.

Sears Canada had indicated in its initial court filings on June 22 that it planned to suspend life insurance, health and dental benefits to certain employees during the restructuring.

The company expects to complete its sale and investment solicitation process by Oct. 25.

After years of declining sales, Sears Canada sought creditor protection last month.

