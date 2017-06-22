Patricia Persofsky is sitting near one of the entrances to the Sears store in Toronto’s Fairview Mall with her dog, Oakley.

“I come here because they have a Lush store. That’s what brings me here,” she said, adding that she visits the location about once a month and takes two buses to get there.

Sears Canada Inc. is counting on customers such as Ms. Persofsky as it embarks on the most dramatic chapter of a years-long reinvention effort. While the Fairview store isn’t slated to be closed any time soon, shoppers on Thursday were aware of the news of the day that 20 full stores such as this one will be shuttered along with 39 other specialty locations and outlets, and 2,900 employees put out of work – a key moment in Sears’ long-running effort to turn things around in a shifting retail landscape.

