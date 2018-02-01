 Skip to main content

Several countries investigating Japanese cryptocurrency heist

A monitor shows various cryptocurrencies' exchange rates against Japanese Yen including NEM coin (middle in the top) at 'nem bar', where customers can pay with NEM coins, in Tokyo, Japan Jan. 29, 2018.

KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS

TOKYO
Reuters
Authorities in several countries are investigating last week's $530-million heist involving the NEM cryptocurrency, a member of the foundation behind the digital coin said on Thursday.

Takao Asayama, who is a member of the Singapore-based NEM Foundation that is behind the cryptocurrency, told reporters in Tokyo that it is working with exchanges to block the hackers from cashing out the stolen cryptocurrency. He did not name the countries involved in investigations.

Earlier this week, Japanese authorities said they would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in the country for security gaps and ordered Tokyo-based Coincheck to raise its standards after hackers stole $530-million of digital money from the exchange.

He said the foundation confirmed the transfer of some of the stolen coins to two exchanges, adding that it appeared the purpose of the transactions was to test the tracking system rather than moving the coins.

