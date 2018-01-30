Shaw Communications offers buyouts, expects to cut about 650 jobs

Shaw Communications Inc. is offering voluntary severance packages to 6,500 employees in the midst of what it is calling a "total business transformation" aimed at reducing operating costs as more subscribers go online for customer support.

The Calgary-based company confirmed Tuesday that it has offered buyouts to 6,500 employees of both Shaw and its Freedom Mobile wireless business and expects about 10 per cent of those workers to accept the offer. The company has 14,000 employees, according to its 2017 annual report.

Shaw said the cuts are part of a company-wide, multi-year initiative to "reinvent its operating model," which will entail reviewing all operations and cutting the number of internal processes.

"We see that we have to make some significant changes to serve customers the way they expect to be served in 2018 and beyond," Shaw president Jay Mehr said in a statement.

The company said the goal is to "make Shaw a company that can execute quicker, function more efficiently, and connect Canadians to the world around them better than ever before. This program will seek to refocus Shaw's operations towards providing service more easily through highly capable online and smartphone apps and more self-installed services."

"Our agents in contact centres and our technicians will still be able to deal with more complex questions and situations, but we are committed to listening better to our customers and changing our operating model to better suit their preferences for service when they want and how they want it," Mr. Mehr said.

The company said it is giving affected employees until February 14 to consider their options. It characterized the "voluntary departure program packages" as "generous" but said it would not provide further details on severance.

Shaw last made major job cuts in 2014 when it eliminated 400 positions after streamlining its operations, with separate operations for residential and business customers as well as a new technology and network team. The following year it consolidated its call centre operations into fewer Canadian cities, offering 1,600 employees the option to move.

Shaw reported its first-quarter financial results on Jan. 11, revealing healthy growth at its nascent wireless division but a decline in revenues at its core residential cable and internet business. Analysts noted that while recent moves Shaw had made on its wireless business are promising, profitability at its cable division remains crucial to the company.

The company launched an internet-based television platform, dubbed BlueSky TV, about a year ago and kicked it off with heavy promotions designed to win customers. But over the course of the year it pulled back on those discounts and in the three months ended Nov. 30, Shaw lost about 19,000 cable customers.

At the Shaw annual general meeting following the release of the quarterly numbers, chief executive officer Brad Shaw alluded to the possibility of changes ahead, stating: "When we look at the possibilities in front of us, it's clear there is great opportunity and potential. It's equally clear that if we are to embrace the challenges posed by customers and technology, we must recognize that we need to approach our business very differently than before."